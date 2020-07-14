News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Bournemouth.

The PL form table now looking quite so healthy as we look ahead to Wednesday’s match, thanks to successive defeats.

Defeats to Man City and Watford leaving Newcastle looking to bounce back.

Newcastle United now eleventh in the Premier League form table.

Picking up eight points from a possible 18, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

As for Tottenham, their win over Arsenal at the weekend mean they are seventh in this Premier League form table.

Tottenham need to win all of their final three games to stand a chance of Europa League football so they will surely come and attack at St James Park.

With only one away win in the league since mid-December 2019 though, Spurs need to improve on their travels.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Tottenham’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Tottenham 2 Arsenal 1

Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham 1 Everton 0

Sheffield Utd 3 Tottenham 1

Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Tottenham 1 Man Utd 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Watford 2 Newcastle 1

Man City 5 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3 Sheffield Utd 0