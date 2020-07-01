News

Premier League form table ahead of Bournemouth v Newcastle United

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Bournemouth.

The PL form table now making much better reading as we look ahead to Wednesday’s match, thanks to those wins either side of lockdown.

Newcastle had been on a run of only one win in 10 Premier League matches until consecutive wins against Southampton and Sheffield United, both those victories aided by red cards for the opposition when the games were goalless.

That places Newcastle United now a respectable eleventh in the Premier League form table.

Picking up eight points from a possible 18, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

As for Bournemouth, it looks grim.

They are twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table with five defeats and only one point from a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, leading that 2-1 until the visitors equalised with five minutes remaining.

Overall atrocious form as their last 14 Premier League games have seen Bournemouth lose 10, draw two and win only two.

Bournemouth will be throwing everything at Wednesday night’s match, as after Newcastle, they face Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Man City.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Bournemouth’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Wolves 1 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth 0 Palace 2

Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth 2 Chelsea 2

Burnley 3 Bournemouth 0

Sheffield Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3 Sheffield Utd 0

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0