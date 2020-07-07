News

Premier League confirming latest very impressive results from testing after restart

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing.

A total of 1.973 players and staff were tested between Monday 29 June and Sunday 5 July

The Premier League confirming not a single positive result amongst the 1.973 tested.

The latest news means that now there have been an overall total of 16,280 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 19 positive results for the virus.

Very encouraging that numbers are so low and credit to the organisation and discipline of those involved.

Obviously in an ideal world there would be zero positives throughout this testing process but the figures absolutely support the decision to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Including this latest twelfth round of testing results, the most recent nine rounds have seen 13,528 tests and only seven positives.

This highlights that whilst we have seen the odd idiot Premier League player acting irresponsibly and showing no respect for his club, fans and teammates, the overwhelming majority have been doing everything they can to ensure they stay virus free.

The eight rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Fifth round was 1,197 tests and 1 positive.

Sixth round was 1,195 tests and 0 positive.

Seventh round was 1,213 tests and 1 positive.

Eighth round was 1,200 tests and 2 positives.

Ninth round was 1,541 tests and 1 positive

Tenth round was 1,829 tests and 1 positive

Eleventh round was 2,250 tests and 1 positive

Twelfth round was 1,973 tests and 0 positive

The Premier League announcing:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 29 June and Sunday 5 July, 1,973 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

