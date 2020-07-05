Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v West Ham – Six changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v West Ham will be.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there are likely to be changes once again.

The demands of playing every weekend and midweek leading to issues with both fitness and injury.

Sunday’s match against West Ham is the fifth in 15 days since NUFC restarted their season.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Sean Longstaff is a big doubt for West Ham, being forced off at Bournemouth with a hamstring problem after having scored shortly before.

The NUFC Head Coach has also revealed that Jamaal Lascelles may sit Sunday out with an ankle problem. Whilst Joelinton is also a doubt with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, after starting him in four matches in 11 days, Steve Bruce says he will also assess the physical condition of star player Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Sunday afternoon.

Florian Lejeune is still working his way back to full fitness after getting injured against Hull in a friendly, whilst Ciaran Clark is recovering from an ankle operation.

This was the starting eleven against Bournemouth, plus the nine subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

(Subs) Darlow, Schar, Carroll, Ritchie, Hayden, Yedlin, Lazaro, Almirón, Rose

I can see wholesale changes, maybe six in all.

Dubravka looks a certainty to make his 83rd Premier League start in a row.

In a back four, it looks like Fernandez and Schar in the middle with Lascelles to sit it out due to injury, no point in risking him even if it proves not a serious problem.

Yedlin may well be overlooked again, he looks sure to leave in the summer, in my opinion.

Krafth will very likely stay in on the right, he did ok on Wednesday and Steve Bruce will want him to get a few games in after a poor season, not helped by injury.

I think Manquillo will get his rest, he filled in admirably on the left in the 4-1 win but Rose is set to come back in on the right.

Steve Bruce has Hayden and Shelvey as his first choice midfield pairing and they are very likely to be reunited, Sean Longstaff injured and Bentaleb to step down.

Almiron was given his rest on Wednesday and scored when he came off the bench, I see him returning to the eleven with this time ASM dropping to the bench to look after him a bit.

Lazaro also impressed as a sub in midweek, an excellent goal and unlucky to see another crash back off the woodwork. He is due a start and may well get it on the right.

Meanwhile, if fully fit again I think we will see Ritchie coming in on the other side.

With two goals in three PL games, Gayle has to play for me, the only centre-forward who threatens with pace. Carroll to no doubt come off the bench at some point, the same with Joelinton.

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v West Ham will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, here’s hoping NUFC can build on the 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

