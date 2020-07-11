Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Watford – Six changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Watford will be.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there are likely to be changes once again.

Steve Bruce saying that he expects to have Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all available again.

On the negative side.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.

Andy Carroll is carrying a groin strain now and Emil Krafth also expected to miss with an unspecified injury.

Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.

This was the starting eleven against Man City on Wednesday:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro, Ritchie, Joelinton

I can see wholesale changes, maybe six in all.

Dubravka looks a certainty to make his 83rd Premier League start in a row.

In a back four, it looks like Fernandez and Lascelles in the middle.

Manquillo and Rose very obvious choices to complete a back four.

Gayle, ASM and Almiron were all given a rest on Wednesday but I see it being an easy choice of them all returning to the eleven with Joelinton and Lazaro dropping to the bench after no shows against Man City.

Ritchie and Shelvey look certainties for midfield and with limited options, to complete the team it looks to be either Bentaleb or Matty Longstaff.

Bentaleb was absolutely shocking on Wednesday so for me it surely has to be the younger Longstaff.

More than that though, if Steve Bruce is really serious about trying to convince Matty Longstaff to stay at NUFC, he has to play him today. If he puts Bentaleb in again after that Man City performance, he will be telling Matty that it is all just show for the media when he keeps telling them he is desperate to keep the 20 year old.

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Watford will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, here’s hoping NUFC can bounce back from the feeble display at Man City.

magadvertsix]