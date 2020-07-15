Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham – Three changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Tottenham will be.

At his press conference on Tuesday morning, the NUFC Head Coach stating that there will be changes once again.

Jamaal Lascelles the latest to be set to miss after picking up an injury at Watford.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are out for the rest of this season with hamstring injuries, Andy Carroll is carrying a groin strain now and long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune won’t be available to start.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose can’t play as he is ineligible against Spurs.

This was the starting eleven against Watford on Saturday:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

I can see maybe three changes to be made in all.

Dubravka looks a certainty to make his 86th Premier League start in a row.

In a back four, it looks like Fernandez and Schar in the middle, with seemingly no other choices, unless Krafth was used there.

Speaking of which, I think Steve Bruce will keep Krafth on the right and then Manquillo switched to the left in place of Rose, to complete a back four.

Ritchie and Shelvey look certainties for midfield and with limited options, to complete the middle of the pitch it looks to be Bentaleb.

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley’s appalling treatment of Matty Longstaff continues, the NUFC Head Coach continuing to embarrass himself, by making public statements slagging off the 20 year old. A massive surprise if Matty gets a game, Bentaleb has been really poor but looks set to play as Schar drops back into defence.

After Watford, Bruce said that ASM had picked up a knock and that regardless of that, he was concerned about the physical condition of the winger, as well as the same with Miguel Almiron.

I think Almiron will play and ASM be used as an impact sub, leaving space for Joelinton to come back in on the left.

The Brazilian will surely play regardless, Bruce hoping he can repeat his goal 11 months ago away at Tottenham.

Dwight Gayle to continue through the middle surely, having scored in three of his last five matches, including giving NUFC the lead at Watford.

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Tottenham will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, here’s hoping NUFC can bounce back from successive defeats at Man City and Watford.

