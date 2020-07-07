Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City – Six changes after press conference update

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Manchester City will be.

At his press conference on Tuesday, the NUFC Head Coach stating that there will definitely be changes once again. Steve Bruce indicating there could be as many as eight players ruled out of starting the game at the Etihad.

With injuries and fitness issues, you have to think it is very likely this game on Wednesday is a bit of a write-off and makes sense to try and get a better team together for Watford away on Saturday, with more of a damage limitation exercise for this Man City game. Though of course that maybe gives other players then the opportunity to prove a point at the Etihad.

Wednesday’s match against Manchester City is the sixth in 18 days since NUFC restarted their season.

Steve Bruce at his press conference saying that Jamaal Lascelles,Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are all set to miss Man City.

Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are also missing with ‘soft tissue’ injuries. whilst when you include longer-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeuen, it means we are looking at least eight set to miss Wednesday night.

This was the starting eleven against West Ham, plus the nine subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

(Subs) Darlow, Schar, Carroll, Ritchie, Yedlin, Lazaro, Rose, Bentaleb, M. Longstaff

Dubravka will continue in goal of course but there seems sure to be numerous changes elsewhere.

Maybe Steve Bruce would have once again gone back to a back five as he did in the FA Cup match against Man City, but with Clark, Lejeune and Lascelles all set to be missing, it only really leaves Schar and Fernandez as available centre-backs.

Always a chance Krafth could play as one of three centre-backs but I fancy Bruce will keep him as a right-back after a couple of ok games.

Manquillo is surely due a rest though and Rose will almost certainly play.

Instead of five at the back, I see instead a packed midfield to try and stifle Man City, with Gayle as a lone striker and hoping his pace can maybe help create pressure and the odd chance.

In the middle I fancy Shelvey to be kept back for Watford, with Ritchie and Matty Longstaff coming in to play, along with Bentaleb.

Whilst Lazaro may well get a chance to start on the right, with Joelinton starting wide left.

Reality is likely to be an eleven man defence but hopefully there will be a plan to get decent numbers forward where possible.

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Manchester City will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, can NUFC extend a run of six Premier League matches without defeat?

