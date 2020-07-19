Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brighton – Two changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Brighton will be.

At his press conference on Saturday morning, the NUFC Head Coach bemoaning the injury situation.

Fabian Schar set to have an operation that could rule him out for three months.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are out for the rest of this season with hamstring injuries, whilst long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune won’t be available either.

Jamaal Lascelles will be struggling to be ready for the start of next season after an ankle operation, whilst bizarrely, Steve Bruce included Paul Dummett amongst his injury worries – a player who isn’t eligible to play anyway.

Danny Rose though is back, after not being able to play against Spurs, whilst Bruce also said Andy Carroll is available now after recovering from his latest injury.

With the defensive injuries, 20 year old Kell Watts has been added to the squad.

The head coach also said Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt after picking up a knock against Spurs, the winger also feeling fatigued possibly, according to Bruce.

This was the starting eleven against Tottenham on Wednesday:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

I can see maybe two changes to be made in all.

Dubravka looks a certainty to make his 87th Premier League start in a row.

In a back four, it looks like Fernandez and Krafth joining him in the middle.

Manquillo switching back to the right, with Rose returning to complete a back four.

Ritchie and Shelvey look certainties for midfield and with limited options, to complete the middle of the pitch it looks set to be Bentaleb. with Steve Bruce almost certainly refusing to allow Matty Longstaff his chance.

I think Almiron will play and ASM be on the bench at best, leaving space for Joelinton to come back in on the left. Lazaro another player who Bruce seems to have no interest in starting.

Dwight Gayle to continue through the middle, having scored in three of his last six matches, plus unlucky to see his header come back off the post against Spurs..

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Brighton will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, here’s hoping NUFC can bounce back from three defeats against Spurs, Man City and Watford.

