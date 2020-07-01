Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Seven changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Bournemouth will be.

At his press conference on Tuesday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he will ‘freshen’ up the team and make changes.

Playing the exact same team only three days apart for Sheffield United and Villa created a number of injury and fitness issues.

Then Sunday’s match against Man City has compounded that and this fourth game only 10 days after NUFC restarted their season, is set to be heavily impacted.

Steve Bruce saying yesterday:

“I think it’s only right that I freshen us up.

“I don’t want to go down to Bournemouth with them not having a game for a week and us playing four games in 11 days so I will be making some changes. Hopefully that pays off.

“The lockdown has done him [ASM] good with those niggling hamstrings he had which was always a concern when you rely on your pace like he does. He was extremely tired yesterday. Four games in 11 days, I’m going to use the squad so we’ll see how he is this afternoon.

“Matt Ritchie is touch and go. He’s desperate to play but he was nowhere near it on Friday so we’ll see how he is.

“You can’t really take a risk with soft tissue injuries because if he’s not right he could risk being out for the rest of the season.

“It’s going to be touch and go for Florian Lejeune if he’ll play any part [in the season].”

As well as Florian Lejeune, Bruce also said that Christian Atsu wouldn’t be involved, whilst Ciaran Clark is still recovering from an ankle operation.

In addition, surely the way Steve Bruce is talking about ASM and Matt Ritchie, he wouldn’t be daft enough to start either…would he?

This was the starting eleven against Man City, plus the nine subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Carroll, Saint-Maximin

(Subs) Dubravka, Shelvey, Joelinton, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Matty Longstaff.

I can see wholesale changes, maybe seven in all.

Dubravka back in looks a certainty to make his 82nd Premier League start in a row.

Reverting to a back four, I can see either Fernandez or Lascelles given a rest, Schar staying in alongside one of them, probably Fernandez.

Yedlin will surely get a start and I think will allow Manquillo a rest, although always a chance of Manquillo switching to the left and Rose sitting it out.

Steve Bruce talked about Shelvey and Bentaleb as possibilities / probabilities to come in and I think they will be paired together.

I think Almiron and ASM definitely need taken out of the firing line as they looked fatigued on Sunday, so Lazaro to get a game and Joelinton playing on the right.

Which then gives Carroll and Gayle a chance together up front.

So this is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Bournemouth will look and a suggested formation:

Whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, here’s hoping NUFC can get back to winning ways.

magadvertsix]