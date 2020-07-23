Opinion

Positive intervention needed on Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle United fans are angry, frustrated and exasperated and we all know why.

The Premier League should be reprimanded for the way they have conducted the Owners and Directors test, that is if there was someone to bring them to account.

They are a law unto themselves and are making a right pig’s breakfast of everything, since investigations began.

The Government have hardly helped.

They are not fit and proper for their role as league ambassadors, constantly going beyond the boundaries of their remit.

I’m not going to repeat what I’ve said in what seems to be a series of previous articles on why the Newcastle United takeover should be allowed, not least because there is no legal reason why it shouldn’t be accepted, or their determination to investigate and ignore the factual basics of the test.

My complaint this time is on the delay causing chaotic damage to our club and its fans.

The transfer window opens on Monday and we could be left behind.

Even Mike Ashley would be within reason to keep his money in his pocket this time.

We are one of the Premier League’s members and they have a duty to ensure fair play on a level playing field.

Then there’s the emotions of the fans and players.

Some of the playing staff won’t figure should a Newcastle United takeover happen, they are in limbo. Then there’s the likes of Matty Longstaff who could realistically leave caught up in the confusion.

The neglect in not making the decision, whether positive or negative, is a sign of indecision and incompetence.

Or are they just scared to accept and equally uneasy to reject, maybe more the latter if based on legal fact.

Don’t underestimate the decision to keep our sponsors either.

Maybe there was little choice given the delay but the fact that betting is banned in Saudi Arabia is more pertinent than anyone may think. The delay again to blame, rather than Mike Ashley.

The delay has been a disgrace and we need positive press intervention rather than the usual spanners in the works.

Maybe the real problem is that below the Premier League Committee are a bunch of jealous Premier League Chairmen whose influence shouldn’t be underestimated. We need press intervention but in a fair way this time.

