News

Police confirm where Newcastle v Liverpool will be played – Last game of season

Newcastle v Liverpool is the final Premier League match of the season for Steve Bruce and his players.

This was flagged up as one of the at risk games when fixtures announced on Premier League restart.

One of the matches that the authorities listed as possibly needing to be moved to a neutral venue.

A statement has now been made by Northumbria Police after the question was raised by The Mail.

Having looked at what has happened since PL restart, Northumbria Police now say there are no objections to Newcastle v Liverpool going ahead at St James Park.

The provisional date (see below) for this match is Sunday 26 July and we just await confirmation of kick-off time and which broadcaster is covering it. The same for Spurs at home and Brighton away.

The bizarre idea that thousands of fans would gather outside stadiums when matches were played, rather than actually watching the games, predictably never happened.

The only issue was ironically one night outside a stadium when (after) a match was being played 220 miles away. Liverpool fans gathering outside Anfield after Man City failed to win at Chelsea, meaning the scousers were confirmed champions.

After last night’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth, Newcastle now next face West Ham at 2.15pm on Sunday at St James Park, Sky Sports covering the match.

Northumbria Police giving this statement to The Mail:

“Project Restart is being formally reviewed on a weekly basis at both a national and local level.

“The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) process has been an important consultative forum with all key partners working together to support delivery of well-planned and safe events.

“The Newcastle United home fixture to Liverpool has been discussed as part of that process and there are currently no formal objections to the match taking place at St James’ Park.”

The three Newcastle Premier League games yet to be fully confirmed are the home matches against Spurs and Liverpool, as well as away at Brighton, although provisional dates have been announced (listed below).

Sunday 21 June

2pm Newcastle United 3 Sheff Utd 0 (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 24 June

6pm Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1 (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

6.30pm FA Cup quarter-final: Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 (BBC1)

Wednesday 1 July

6pm AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 4 (Sky Sports/Pick)

Sunday 5 July

2.15pm Newcastle v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 8 July

6pm Man City v Newcastle (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 July

12.30pm Watford v Newcastle (Amazon Prime)

The remaining three Premier League fixtures are likely to take place on these following provisional dates. Though they have to be confirmed, along with details of kick-off times and which broadcaster for each:

Wednesday 15 July

Newcastle v Spurs

Saturday 18 July

Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 26 July

Newcastle v Liverpool

