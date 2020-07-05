Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings after 2-2 draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 15 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 2-2 draw at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce names 3 Newcastle United players after West Ham game who will miss Manchester City – Read HERE)

(David Moyes not a happy man after final whistle at St James Park – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Match ratings and comments – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Watch official match highlights HERE including all 4 goals)

