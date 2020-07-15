Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings after 3-1 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 3-1 defeat at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

(Match Report – This demonstrates how much work has to be done at Newcastle United – Takeover or no takeover – Read HERE)

(Jermaine Jenas joins lunatic fringe: ‘Steve Bruce has come in and shown he can do a better job’ – Read HERE)

Another false dawn as Steve Bruce makes it only 4 wins in 18 games after Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s defeat – Read HERE)

