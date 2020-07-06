News

Pat Nevin joins growing army of Allan Saint-Maximin fans – Rave review

Pat Nevin was no slouch as a winger.

The stylish wide man was a star in the top tier for both Chelsea and Everton, the ability to drift past his man with ease.

However, Pat Nevin has been completely bowled over by Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Newcastle winger has got better and better as the season has progressed and he went into Sunday’s game with three assists and two goals in his last four Premier League matches.

Covering the Newcastle v West Ham match for BBC Radio 5 Live, Pat Nevin was blown away by what he saw of ASM as he lit up the opening half in his usual style…

Pat Nevin reporting on the Newcastle v West Ham match on BBC Radio 5 Live:

12 minutes:

“When Allan Saint-Maximin gets running with the ball he is fantastic to watch – he beat three players there.

“David Moyes jumped five yards forward too, he is obviously the player that he’s told his players they have to stop.”

Almiron goal – 17 minutes:

“It’s brilliant play. They have made that change putting Allan Saint-Maximin onto the right and it’s made a difference straight away.

“Miguel Almiron is just getting better and better for Newcastle. It’s a really clever and smart goal, Steve Bruce will be delighted with that one.”

20 minutes:

“Allan Saint-Maximin is popping up everywhere. It doesn’t matter where he gets it though, he does the same thing.

“He takes a touch, turns and tries to go past two or three players. He causes mayhem.”

23 minutes:

“If there was fans in there they would be going absolutely mad watching Allan Saint-Maximin. Whenever he gets the ball it makes me smile.

“It’s like Steve Bruce has told him ‘it doesn’t matter, every time you get the ball just run with it’ and he does it. It’s joyous watching him.”

25 minutes:

“I’m beginning to think there’s three of Allan Saint-Maximin out there. He is everywhere.”

27 minutes:

“This game will have to slow down after 60 minutes surely, the pace has been relentless so far. Both managers will be delighted they have five changes.”

45 minutes (ASM having treatment after a foul):

“Anyone who is watching this game doesn’t want Allan Saint-Maximin to go off. He lights up the game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

