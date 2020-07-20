News

Next Watford Manager – Two former Newcastle United managers amongst top three favourites

Only eight days after beating Newcastle United 2-1, Watford Manager Nigel Pearson has lost his job.

The Hornets usually have a regular turnover of managers but this season they have outdone themselves.

Javi Gracia started the season as Watford Manager but only lasted until 7 September 2019, Quique Sánchez Flores the replacement before he was sacked on 1 December 2019, then Nigel Pearson until he was sacked on Sunday (19 July 2020).

Under 23 coach Hayden Mullins has been put in temporary charge as Watford face Man City on Tuesday and Arsenal on Sunday.

Pearson’s departure followed reports of conflict with the club’s owners after the 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Friday.

The very brief club statement didn’t even include the usual basic our thanks and good luck etc:

‘Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect.

Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of Interim Head Coach for the Hornets’ final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season.

There will be no further club comment.’

Interesting to have a look at the betting on Next Permanent Watford Manager (see below).

Claude Puel the early favourite (6/4), having previously managed at Southampton and Leicester.

He was appointed at St Etienne on 4 October 2019 after Ghislain Printant managed just two wins in the first eight league games.

Claude Puel kept the French club up but they were only fourth bottom in 2019/20 after being fourth top in 2018/19. The final 12 Ligue 1 games seeing nine defeats, two draws and only one win. However, Puel has got St Etienne to the French cup final against PSG, this to be played on Friday.

Of more interest for Newcastle fans is that second in the betting is Sam Allardyce at 8/1, then Chris Hughton at 10/1.

Featuring further down the betting you also have the likes of Rafa Benitez, Alan Pardew, Lee Bowyer, Steve McClaren and Joey Barton. Barton has done a superb job at minnows Fleetwood, reaching the Ligue One play-offs, he could well be picked up soon by a higher club.

Betting on Next Permanent Watford Manager (BetVictor);

6/4 Claude Puel

8/1 Sam Allardyce

10/1 Chris Hughton

10/1 Zlatko Dalic

10/1 John Terry

10/1 Hayden Mullins

12/1 Danny Cowley

12/1 Thomas Frank

Other selected ones in the betting to be Watford manager:

16/1 Steven Gerrard

16/1 Alan Pardew

20/1 Lee Bowyer

20/1 Steve McClaren

20/1 Mauricio Pochettino

25/1 Rafael Benitez

25/1 Joey Barton

25/1 Roy Keane

