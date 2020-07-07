Player Ratings

Newcastle v West Ham player ratings from fans after 2-2 draw – The winners and losers

The results of the Newcastle v West Ham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Two NUFC players well clear of the rest.

Goalscorers Jonjo Shelvey (7.7) and Miguel Almiron (7.5).

Shelvey pulling the strings in midfield and Almiron the best player in the attacking third according to the fans voting.

As for those at the other end of the spectrum…

Jamaal Lascelles (4.2) made a shocker of an error for the opening goal and wasn’t in great form overall.

Whilst Joelinton (4.3) was anonymous and I can’t even remember him getting close to a goalscoring position.

Dwight Gayle (5.8) got an assist for Shelvey’s equaliser and was a little isolated at times, whilst Manquillo (5.9) was given a tough time on his less favoured side on occasion.

The other five starters were rated in the 6.something range.

Hayden (6.0) not at his best and not looking fully fit before forced off, Allan Saint-Maximin (6.5) had moments in the first half but faded after the break as too much football caught up with him.

Krafth (6.6) had a steady game and got an assist for the Almiron goal, whilst as usual Fernandez (6.6) was Newcastle’s best defender.

Martin Dubravka (6.8) was very decent and had no chance with either goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

