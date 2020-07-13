Newcastle v Watford player ratings from the fans – Tells a story

Player Ratings

A decent first half against a poor opposition, only for a woeful second half to follow, Newcastle fans responding accordingly.

Only four players getting a fan rating of 5.0 or better.

Dwight Gayle (5.9) top marks, having a decent game and proving yet again he is the only natural centre forward / goalscorer at the club with intelligent movement to be right place right time.

Dubravka (5.7) did well to keep Newcastle in the game but could do nothing with the penalties.

Allan Saint-Maximin (5.4) is clearly not fully fit but was still Newcastle’s main / only spark before fading after the break.

Whilst for once Jamaal Lascelles (5,2) was rated NUFC top defender and not Fernandez (4.2) as usual, on what was not a great day for those at the back, although the Argentine defender did get an assist for Gayle’s goal.

Four starters were picked out as especially weak on Saturday, Manquillo (3.3) and Ritchie (3.6) needlessly giving away penalties, whilst Rose (3.4) was really poor. Fabian Schar (3.5) dong nothing to suggest he has a future in NUFC’ midfield.

Shelvey (4.4) and Almiron (4.8) completing a below par performance.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Monday:

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 July 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 23

Watford:

Deeney 52 pen and 82 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Watford 48% (48%) Newcastle 52% (52%)

Total shots were Watford 17 (9) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Watford 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Watford 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles (Lazaro 87), Rose (Krafth 79), Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie (Joelinton 72), Gayle (Bentaleb 78), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Yedlin, Atsu, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

