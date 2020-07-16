Player Ratings

Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings from the fans – Too harsh or fair enough?

The results of the Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

I have read a wide range of views on how the NUFC team and individuals played last night, so it is great to get the votes of thousands of fans to give an overall snapshot of how they did.

No great surprise to see ASM (7.2) yet again NUFC man of the match, involved in pretty much anything positive going forward, even though not looking 100% fit.

Only three others rated 6.0 or better.

Matt Ritchie (6.6) with a decent display and superb strike for the goal, whilst Shelvey (6.5) did ok and looked a bit more mobile and put in more effort than usual.

Dubravka (6.2) helped keep the score down and made one particularly stunning save after a deflection.

Four players were picked out as especially poor.

Yedlin (2.6) was abysmal and is clearly a player on his way out of the club.

Schar (3.3) is another who looks far from happy and as well as the pain of a dislocated shoulder, he was also hurting after being at fault for the opening goal.

Krafth (3.6) was terrible at the back and made no kind of challenge on Kane’s first goal, whilst how on earth Bentaleb (3.6) stayed on the pitch so long is anybody’s guess. How Steve Bruce found a central midfielder slower than Shelvey is amazing.

The other three starters didn’t lack for effort but…

Fernandez (4.7) certainly seems to be suffering as those around him have performed worse and worse in recent games.

Gayle (5,2) I thought did ok with not great service and was unlucky to see his header come back off the post, whilst Almiron (5.6) gave it 100% as usual but finding it difficult to create scoring opportunities and get in positions himself.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10am Thursday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

