Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings from the fans – Brutal

The results of the Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

With Steve Bruce’s tactics so negative and at no point in the game Newcastle having any kind of a go, a difficult game really for marking the players…

It was quite literally attack against defence, not a single credible NUFC effort on the Man City goal.

We all know that without Martin Dubravka (4.6) Newcastle would be now deep in relegation trouble but NUFC’s man of the match could do nothing but try and keep the score down, as clueless tactics and embarrassing displays from most in front of him, ensured it was a long long night for the keeper.

Only two others managed even a rating of 3.0 or higher.

Danny Rose (3.5) wasn’t great but at least put a shift in, same with Federico Fernandez (3.3) as they tried to prevent the scoreline getting really embarrassing.

Despite tough competition, Bentaleb (1.6) was by far the worst on the pitch. Effort wasn’t there and he repeatedly gave the ball away, only Steve Bruce will know why he didn’t sub the midfielder. Incredible.

The other seven were all rated 2.something by fans, with Yedlin (2.4) next worst, Man City finding it so easy to get in behind the wing-back.

I feel a bit sorry for Joelinton (2.4). He wasn’t very good but got zero help and actually managed to retain possession a decent number of times as he waited vainly for some help.

Krafth (2.7) and Schar (2.7) both poor, whilst Shelvey (2.7) and Ritchie (2.7) were equally bad.

Valentino Lazaro (2.9) actually got the fourth highest mark but he played a sizeable part in how easily Man City cut open NUFC’s right side, especially for the opening two goals.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8.30am Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

