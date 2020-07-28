Player Ratings

Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings from the fans – Too harsh or fair enough?

The results of the Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Newcastle United’s best defender throughout this season, Federico Fernandez (6.5) was the stand out player on Sunday, the defender key to NUFC keeping the score down to an almost respectable level.

Only three other players rated 5.0 or better by Newcastle fans.

Martin Dubravka (5.8) having a decent game as well, some people suggesting he could maybe have done better with the first two goals but a bit harsh for me.

With Steve Bruce’s refusing to allow the team to break out from an ultra defensive set-up after the first minute, Dwight Gayle (5.7) couldn’t have done much more than finish the only chance that came his way.

Jonjo Shelvey (5.7) supplying the assist but struggling to assert himself otherwise on this (mis-)match.

As for those at the very lowest end of the spectrum, it was a case of familiar faces.

Nabil Bentaleb (2.3) really poor, whilst Danny Rose (3.7) was little better.

Of the other five, poor to average games.

ASM (4.2) rarely featured, although the ultra defensive tactics not exactly a help.

Manquillo (4.4) showed his usual energy but could have done better on the second goal, whilst I thought Lazaro (4.4) actually didn’t do too bad but when trying to play football from the back, had little help from those around him.

Almiron (4.4) did what he could but so difficult when playing as an extra defender, whilst Ritchie (4.4) can look exposed in terms of quality in these type of games.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

