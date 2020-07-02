Newcastle v Bournemouth player ratings from fans after 4-1 demolition job

Player Ratings

Absolutely no prizes for guessing who is MOTM for fans.

Allan Saint-Maximin (9.2) with three assists in the hour he was on the pitch.

You then have five players rated 7.0 or better by supporters.

Jonjo Shelvey (7.7) pulling the strings in midfield with maybe his best display of the season.

The same with Sean Longstaff (7.5), only played half an hour before injury but did a great job in pressing the opposition in an advanced role, scoring the second goal with an intelligent finish.

You then had three defenders giving NUFC a solid base, Lascelles (7.2) edging Fernandez (7.1), then Manquillo (7.0) doing another great job when moved to the left for this game.

The other five ducked below that 7.0 mark, though nobody had a bad game.

Nabil Bentaleb (6.9) had his best game so far alongside Shelvey, whilst Gayle (6.8) set NUFC on their way with an excellent finish but then didn’t feature that much in the rest of the game, though did plenty of unselfish running.

Dubravka (6.5) had little to do and indeed their 94th minute goal was Bournemouth’s first effort on target.

Krafth (6.4) looked a little ropey early on and caught for pace at times but did ok as NUFC began to control the game. Whilst Joelinton (6.4) was decent in non-threatening areas but never looked like scoring.

Of the subs, Lazaro (7.5) looked good when he came on, great goal and smashed another off the crossbar.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 3pm Wednesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4 – Wednesday 1 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 5 Sean Longstaff 30, Almiron 57, Lazaro 77

Bournemouth:

Gosling 90+4

Possession was Bournemouth 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 3

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo (Yedlin 73), Shelvey, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 33), Joelinton (Hayden 72), Gayle (Carroll 62), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 62)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Rose

Crowd: 00,000

