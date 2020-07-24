News

Newcastle United takeover to go through BUT only after 2020/21 PL season kicks off – Report

An interesting new report on Friday morning says that the Newcastle United takeover IS set to go through.

However, it is expected that this may not happen until AFTER the new 2020/21 Premier League season has kicked off.

Newcastle fans have already waited over 15 weeks waiting for a Premier League decision on the Newcastle United takeover, so the idea of having to go through another 7+ weeks (confirmation expected today that the 2020/21 PL season will kick off Saturday 12 September) before approval is or isn’t given, won’t be welcomed.

However, so long as the decision is eventually a yes, is by far the most important thing. Unlike those who believe that having a decision announced either way ASAP is the vital thing we need – because if the answer ends up as no, it will be a disaster to have Mike Ashley still in control.

This new report is from The Independent and they say that the Saudis were fully prepared to expect a lengthy wait before approval would be given on their Newcastle United takeover.

The report saying that the bidders knew it would be a big thing for the Premier League to deal with, acknowledging all the non-football issues that impacted on the deal.

The Independent quote a source close to the situation playing down concerns about the lack of movement from the Premier League so far, saying the Saudis are in it for the long haul:

“The decision making-process (leading to the involvement in the sale) was very deliberate.

“They (PIF) do not make knee-jerk decisions.”

The Premier League were never going to make a quick decision on this takeover because of all the politics involved due to the parties involved, with the newspaper making that point:

‘It is difficult to be too critical of the Premier League because the deal has been overshadowed by the troubles of Bein Sports, the Qatar-based Premier League rights holder in the Gulf, and Arab geopolitical issues.’

However, the source quoted by The Independent has told them that the Saudis are still very confident that the takeover is in no danger of being derailed.

Obviously a quick approval would have been far preferable for all involved but with the Saudis seeing their involvement at Newcastle as long-term, it is maybe easier for them to be more relaxed about the wait, unlike Newcastle fans who live match to match, day to day, where NUFC are concerned.

The newspaper’s source close to the bid still saying after the 15+ weeks wait: ‘We don’t see a legitimate reason to stop the sale.’

