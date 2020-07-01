News

Newcastle United takeover – NUST report reply from Premier League in response to their legal counsel letter

It was early April when the Newcastle United takeover was passed to the Premier League.

However, 12 weeks later and there has still been no announcement confirming the deal.

Nor indeed any update from anybody involved in any way (buyers, seller, Premier League) in the takeover process.

Instead, we have seen a random assortment of individuals and organisations covered in the media, those objecting to the Newcastle United takeover.

To try and redress the balance, NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) last week revealed (see below) that they had engaged legal counsel to write to the Premier League on their behalf in favour of the deal going ahead, reflecting the fact that 97% of members (around 10,000 I understand at the last count) voted in support of the new potential ownership in a recent poll.

Now the NUST have confirmed that they have had a reply from Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League.

To no great surprise, there have been a number of fans embarrassing themselves on social media, saying what a disgrace it is etc etc that NUST haven’t published the actual contents of their letter, or the reply from Richard Masters.

They (NUST) say they are respecting confidentiality issues and doing things in the correct way.

I totally support this stance.

What is vital is that we have a democratic organisation representing thousands of Newcastle fans, putting across those points of why the Newcastle United takeover should be supported and is indeed essential to the health of our football club, which is vital for our city and region.

What is also vital is that this is done in a fit and proper way, the priority isn’t for everything to be put up on social media to be dissected word for word and criticised.

We all know what the issues are and why we need this takeover to happen.

The important thing is that whenever decisions are being made by the Premier League, they have this paperwork now that sets out the position of the vast majority of Newcastle fans, directly representing the views of thousands of paying members, to counter the random individuals and organisations that have taken it upon themselves to object – people who don’t approach this topic from the point of view of what is best for Newcastle United and the supporters.

TAKEOVER – PREMIER LEAGUE RESPOND TO NUST – 30 June 2020:

‘In our last member update, we explained that we had instructed legal counsel to write to the Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, on behalf of our members in support of the takeover.

Through our legal counsel, we have now received a letter from Richard Masters acknowledging receipt of our letter.

The Premier League is unable to comment on a confidential process, but it is reassuring to receive this acknowledgment of receipt of the arguments we presented to the Premier League, which included making them aware that 97% of our members are in favour of this prospective takeover being approved.

In discussion with our legal counsel, it has been agreed that our letter to the Premier League, and Richard Master’s response, should remain private at this stage.

This is for a number of reasons, including legal privilege, but also because we wrote to the Premier League to stand up for our members and to give them a voice in this protracted takeover into what is a private process, as the Premier League have stated numerous times.

This was not a PR stunt and indeed we refused numerous requests from journalists for a copy of our initial letter.

In light of clear attempts by other thirds parties to influence the takeover in favour of a refusal, we engaged legal counsel in a serious and meaningful manner to stand up for the view of the majority of our members.’

NUST update sent to members – 23 June 2020:

‘TAKEOVER – NUST WRITE TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Legal Counsel instructed by NUST has now written to the Premier League in support of the prospective takeover.

We have seen a number of attempts to discredit this takeover and Newcastle fans during the extended period in which the Premier League has been considering the takeover in the context of its Owners and Directors test.

In light of our member survey which showed 97% of NUST members are in favour of the takeover, we took the decision to engage Counsel to stand up for our members and express the view that our members overwhelmingly support the takeover.

The letter, sent to Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, also sets out legal analysis that counters the opposition to the PIF’s involvement in the proposed takeover of NUFC that has been communicated to the Premier League by other parties.’

(To join thousands of other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

