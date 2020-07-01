Opinion

Newcastle United Takeover – Letters to The Mag here

The Newcastle United Takeover is (still) the big topic of discussion.

The actual football may have returned and FA Cup runs have been and gone.

However, the constant top of the agenda is this Newcastle United takeover.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover and other issues (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

As a lifelong supporter aged 88, I can remember all the great teams post WWII.

Whilst the current squad has some good players overall, the team is very lower mid table in quality.

The game against Man City illustrated this, we could have lost more heavily, and I was shocked to see the enormous gap in quality between a team at near the top of the Premiership and one in mid to lower table.

If the takeover goes ahead and the new owners are ambitious they will have a major team rebuild on their hands and will need a Manager who can both attract and motivate the best players (a la Keegan), Steve Bruce has not done a bad job with what he has but it will be a very big challenge.

The North East is a breeding ground for footballers, why do most of them play for other Clubs ?

People like Shearer and other former stars need to be involved ?

A complete overhaul of the entire Club management is needed but it is not likely or even possible under the present regime.

R Milnthorpe (formerly of Sheriff Hill) I still live in hope !!

Since Richard Masters took over as chair of the premier league, it has become paralysed with indecision.

When will takeover go through as 97% of fans are desperate for new ownership.

I have been waiting and praying for good news, surely they cannot allow this investment to go overseas to la liga or bundesliga.

This is opportunity for major investment in City of Newcastle as well as our football team.

The silence surrounding this decision is deafening, any other UK city/team would be lobbying like mad but here only meek acceptance.

Is it possible to see premier league minutes about this takeover under the freedom of information act?

Terry Walsh

If there are rules and regulations, appertaining to the fit and proper status of new owners for Premier league clubs, surely the rules are the same for each club.

It is unthinkable that if those rules still apply, then why hasn’t a decision been made after approximately 12 weeks.

We either fit the test or we don’t.

It would appear, the premier league are looking beyond the current rules.

Arsenal or Man Utd would have been sorted weeks ago, if it was happening to them.

John McIntosh

I’m sure you are aware of this but NUFC box office have told me that the young supporters who are season ticket holders will get no access to watch matches (Sky Sports and BT Sport free passes).

This seems incredibly unfair.

We’ve paid for a season ticket for our teenage son so he can watch matches, yet the club are not interested in the young supporters- the future fans!

Pam Storey

I saw an article from years ago about about the ‘Munich Mags’, a group of toon fans in Munich.

Anybody have any contact details for them?

Cheers

C

It looks like the football authorities were waiting and hoping for that report from WTO to have something in it to endorse their decision of rejecting the takeover because it has became a political hot potato and they don’t know which way to turn.

If it goes against the Saudis can they appeal?

Joseph Reay

