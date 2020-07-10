News

Newcastle United takeover in sharp focus as 16 and 64 day countdowns begin to new campaign

The Newcastle United takeover has been brought into sharp focus as the Premier League plan ahead.

The announcement of a date for the start of the 2020/21 has been delayed and instead will be made public after a meeting of the 20 PL clubs on Friday 24 July.

However, BBC Sport report that they understand that Saturday 12 September will be the date then announced, as to when the 2020/21 season will kick off.

As expected, a far shorter break between seasons than normal, with only 48 days from when Newcastle face Liverpool on the final day of this current campaign.

For the Newcastle United takeover, it means the prospective new owners are seeing the clock rapidly run down in terms of preparing for that new season, only 64 days until what would be their first campaign in control would kick off.

To put that into perspective, the NUFC takeover was passed to the Premier League 92 days ago, on 9 April.

The thought of Mike Ashley still being owner when next season starts if something that doesn’t bear thinking about but it is totally unacceptable the way the Premier League are dragging out the takeover approval, ensuring that if / when the Saudis do buy the club, they will be faced with a chaotic situation. Which just maybe is part of why the Premier League are delaying.

The lower leagues are believed to be set to start their season in August and also the League Cup to begin.

However, as to whether the PL clubs will take part in that competition this season remains to be seen, that decision also will be confirmed after that meeting on 24 July at the very latest

For those involved in the Newcastle United takeover, an even more pressing date is coming in fast.

As well as a new manager, a sizeable overhaul of the NUFC playing squad will be needed.

An announcement of summer transfer window dates has also been delayed until after that PL clubs meeting on Friday 24 July.

It is expected that the window will immediately open on Sunday 26 July once the current season ends, with only 16 days to go until transfers can be completed.

That window will run through into a yet to be confirmed date in October.

However, the thought of new owners having to do their main transfer business AFTER the 2020/21 season has kicked off, would be far from ideal.

