Newcastle United takeover imminent after government intervention – Report

An interesting new update on the Newcastle United takeover.

Tuesday afternoon seeing The Mail report that sources have told them that the Newcastle United takeover could now be confirmed within the next week after government intervention.

In this most political of football club takeovers, it has been repeatedly claimed that the UK government are more than happy for the Saudi PIF to take control of Newcastle United.

A number of ministers, including Dominic Raab, have went public in saying the government will not be raising any objections.

That of course is very different to the government actually pushing the Premier League to approve the deal, as is the case here.

The Mail report – Tuesday 14 July 2020:

‘…there is fresh belief among sources that an announcement from the Premier League concerning Newcastle’s takeover is close.

‘The Saudi-led £300million deal remains in the hands of the League but sources say there is information to suggest approval of the takeover is likely within the next week, and they again cite government intervention behind the scenes as the reason why it will be signed off.’

It is now some 96 days since the seller and bidder passed the takeover to the Premier League for approval and fair to say frustration is immense amongst fans, that there is no fresh start and sadly Mike Ashley isn’t history, yet.

The Premier League rules are there in black and white and if it was simply a case of ticking those boxes then I think everybody assumes it would have been sorted some time ago.

The assumption amongst fans and indeed the media and wider public, is that bargaining is going on behind the scenes as to how best the Saudis can best help the Premier League overall, once they become NUFC owners.

I very much think it is a case of when the Newcastle United is completed and not if it will be. Not that it makes it any easier as we await news.

The author of the update was also keen to make clear that he wasn’t relying on Richard Keys for his information…

Craig Hope of The Mail adding via his Twitter account:

“Also within here (before it’s relayed elsewhere) there is fresh belief takeover will be signed off soon (yes, I’ve seen Richard Keys post).

“But sources say info out of PL is that announcement is close.

“Expectation is it will be approved. Been here before, of course. We’ll see.”

