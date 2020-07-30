Opinion

Newcastle United takeover failure – Time for fans to stop taking this lying down and need to fight back

As no doubt most of you are as well, I am gutted tonight about the failed Newcastle United takeover, but if truthful, not surprised.

The dominant north west and London clubs with their media pals were never ever going to let a passionate home supported true northern one city club compete evenly with them, never mind dominate them.

Too many cockney correspondents might have to leave their golden circle and travel to an area they have never been to but have been taught from birth is a cultural and physical wasteland.

Well, why the hell do we not all start fighting back?

I am sick of paying a vampire to watch my club but what is worse is that I pay Sky and BT to employ morons like Merson, Nicholas McManaman et al to tell me how lucky I should be to have a second rate “mate” fluke 13th place.

To similarly tell me top players will never go to the frozen north and ensure they won’t, by stopping them being paid wages of the elite.

The BBC are equally responsible with their insipid Bruce lovers.

Why do we all not try and make a difference, cancel immediately all Sky and BT subscriptions? Do not watch highlights on BBC.

If you live abroad, definitely do not subscribe to bein, in particular, or any other payment subscription. It will eventually hit the elite and those in control where it hurts.

I believe we are some of the loyalist supporters in the world, I expect we also pay to watch our team more than most.

Above all, never mind Mike Ashley, show the Premier League by not turning up home or away when restrictions are lifted.

Force Ashley out no matter what but shame the Premier League for their all powerful intransigence – which other body would be allowed to simply sit back and not make a decision and ruin so many lives.

There should be a time limit for yes or no, so starve everybody of our money.

DO NOT SAY: ‘Oh I support the club not the regime.’

It is all corrupt, see how much they will miss our money before new rules are brought in.

We may never be the richest club in the world but we can hold our heads up high as Geordies who had enough of having dirt kicked in their faces and paying hard earned cash to allow it to happen.

