Newcastle United takeover back up in the air as Saudis cancel Qatar’s beIN Sports license

Tuesday afternoon got off to a promising start with regard to the Newcastle United takeover.

A new report from The Mail said that sources had told them, the Newcastle United takeover could be set to be confirmed within the week.

The newspaper saying that they understood the process at the Premier League had been hurried along after intervention by the UK government intervention.

A little bit of positivity, just maybe, after 14 weeks of frustration since the takeover was passed to the Premier League. Both seller and bidders forwarding the relevant paperwork for checks to be made.

However, no sooner had that hint of an imminent Newcastle United takeover being announced, than we had an announcement from Saudi Arabia itself.

The Saudi regime announcing a decision by its ‘Administrative Court’, that it permanently cancels the beIN Sports license to broadcast in the country. It also stated that a £2m fine was now due to be paid by beIN Sports for the alleged wrongdoing.

This decision means that there is now no legal way, as things stand, to (legally!) watch the Premier League in Saudi Arabia.

Qatar controlled beIN Sports are the Premier League rights holders in the Middle East (as well as other regions).

The response from beIN Sports was to call the Saudi move / announcement ‘nonsensical’ and claimed Saudi’s ruling was the result of ‘sham’ legal proceedings.

Some journalists and experts were of the opinion that this could actually help the Newcastle United takeover, this generally along the lines of clearing the way for the Saudis to end up being the rights holders for Premier League football in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries.

However, the majority view was most definitely thinking that is the very last thing the Saudis should be doing if they really want this Newcastle United takeover to happen, well, happen quickly anyway.

Difficult to guess from here exactly what will happen next but one thing there is no doubt about, zero sign of the Saudi / Qatar friction diluting / disappearing any time soon.

For the Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover to set off with a decent starting point, you have to assume that at the very least, the Premier League would want some kind of truce accepted between Qatar and the Saudis, when it comes to issues directly affecting the PL.

Newcastle fans, as always, are the ones left completely in the dark and wondering just when exactly some kind of decision will be announced.

Only eight weeks until the 2020/21 Premier League season is reportedly set to kick off and as well as the actual takeover itself, a host of issues to be dealt with at Newcastle United, if we are to avoid this upcoming season being a total mess.

