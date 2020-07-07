News

Newcastle United surprisingly ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City in this Premier League table

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Manchester City.

The PL form table now making much better reading as we look ahead to Wednesday’s match…

Newcastle had been on a run of only one win in 10 Premier League matches until beating Southampton just before lockdown.

However, quite incredibly / bizarrely, Newcastle are above both Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League form table below.

Unbeaten in six, NUFC have 12 points from a possible 18, after three wins and three draws.

In contrast, Man City have only picked up nine points and ten for Liverpool.

These recent results mean that Newcastle stand fourth in the current Premier League form table.

Can / will they stay there?

Well, I suppose you do have to take into consideration that the four clubs Newcastle have faced since PL restart, are all in the bottom seven when it comes to recent form. Indeed those four clubs (Sheff Utd, West Ham, Villa and Bournemouth) having a combined record since PL restart of two wins, three draws and eleven defeats.

These next five games could be a challenge and if getting any kind of similar points return, Newcastle will surprise a lot of people.

Steve Bruce’s team facing Man City, Liverpool and Spurs, plus away games at Brighton and Watford who at the minute still need points to ensure no relegation this season.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Man City’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Southampton 1 Man City 0

Man City 4 Liverpool 0

Chelsea 2 Man City 1

Man City 5 Burnley 0

Man City 3 Arsenal 0

Man Utd 2 Man City 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3 Sheffield Utd 0

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0