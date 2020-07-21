News

Newcastle United summer transfer window budget made public – Report

The summer transfer window opens in six days time.

The 2019/20 Premier League season finishing off on Sunday (26 July), with then the next day (Monday 27 July) transfers able to be made.

With confirmation expected soon that Saturday 12 September will be the start of the 2020/21 PL season, that means games kicking off only 47 days after the summer transfer window opens.

With Steve Bruce carrying such ridiculous luck this season, it is clear that this NUFC squad will need a serious injection of quality, especially if Bruce remains in charge.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph have reported that their inside information is that Mike Ashley was intending to give Steve Bruce a net spend of £65m this summer.

Interesting to see that this report / claim comes from head of the Steve Bruce fan club and his (Bruce’s) close mate Luke Edwards, who says that his inside information is that due to the impact of the virus situation, the actual net transfer budget (not including money from player sales) will now be £30m unless the takeover happens.

If Mike Ashley is still in control, I would doubt very much whether the net spend would even be as much as £30m.

In 2018/19, Ashley allowed Rafa Benitez zero net spend, whilst even last season when Mike Ashley insisted that £40m+ was spent on Joelinton with Steve Bruce of course taking the job accepting he had no say on transfers in and out, the actual net spend was still just over £30m.

Rather embarrassingly, the other part of Edwards’ update appears to have been inspired by Richard Keys.

Today (21 July 2020) Luke Edwards writing for The Telegraph:

‘The Premier League continues to stall over whether a Saudi-led consortium is given the green light to take ownership of Newcastle.

That decision has been pending for months, which has opened a window of opportunity for Mauriss, who is leading the rival bid by Clear TV as the company’s chief executive.

Contracts signed by the Saudi group no longer give them exclusivity and current owner Mike Ashley is free to negotiate with other interested parties.’

Over nine weeks ago Richard Keys on ‘Keys and Gray show’ – 16 May 2020:

“I thought at the start of the week it [Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover] might go through, but it hasn’t.

“The exclusivity has lapsed.

“There is another bid on the table, Henry Mauriss of Clear TV in the US.

“I…I’m not sure anymore whether this deal is going to get done.

“Mauriss has plenty of money.

“He would be the perfect replacement for a Saudi bid…”

The man from The Telegraph adding: ‘Henry Mauriss has stepped up his attempts to buy Newcastle United and is planning to give Steve Bruce a chance to prove he should remain as manager should his group complete a takeover before the start of next season.’

The claims around ‘exclusivity’ are meaningless because the Saudi PIF consortium have already agreed a takeover with Mike Ashley and paid a reported £17m deposit to secure it, waiting still for the elusive Premier League go ahead. So as things stand Ashley can’t agree to sell NUFC to another party instead.

As for Henry Mauriss, who some journalists such as Edwards keep pushing as a credible potential buyer, none of them have established exactly how he is anywhere near rich enough to fund a deal for a Newcastle United takeover.

Details of his wealth appear in none of the usual places where you would look online if checking out potential NUFC buyers and his business profile doesn’t suggest he would have the necessary funds.

Last month (June 2020), Forbes released their latest annual rich list and they revealed there are now an estimated 2,095 $billionaires ($1billion equals roughly £783m) in the world, including Mike Ashley with $3billion (approx £2.35billion). However, there is no Henry Mauriss on their list.

So whatever claims Henry Mauriss and his people might be making to Richard Keys and friends, it looks very doubtful he could afford to buy Mike Ashley out, even if this Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover fails.

