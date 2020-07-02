News

Newcastle United star features very highly in ‘Least dribbled past’ Premier League stats – They shall not pass!

One Newcastle United star has been named in new analysis of the Premier League players who are dribbled past the least so far this season.

The report analyses how many times players have been dribbled past.

As well giving an average of how many times it happens per 90 minutes on the pitch.

The table relates to all players who don’t play for any of the ‘big six’ clubs and second from the top we find Jamaal Lascelles.

In 1,902 minutes played this season in the Premier League, only four times has anybody got past the NUFC captain.

This gives an average dribbled past per 90 minutes of only 0.19 times, in other words, less than once every five games.

Jamaal Lascelles will never be the most comfortable on the ball BUT when it comes to that defending bit…

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to dribbling success.

Jamaal Lascelles played his part in Wednesday’s 4-1 demolition of Bournemouth, it taking 94 minutes for the home side to have their first and only shot on target.

Interesting to see what happens in the remaining six games.

