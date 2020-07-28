Opinion

Newcastle United signings to target ahead of 2020/21 Premier League kick-off

Who should be the Newcastle United signings in this summer transfer window?

Who and where should we improve in the transfer market?

Here are a few ideas.

This season our defence has been looking leaky at some points and our attack has had its ups and downs, so I’m already looking at some areas to improve in the summer.

What positions we should invest in ?

There are three positions that I think we need to improve / strengthen

Centre Back

Judging by our end of season crisis at centre back I think we could do with a new young CB.

Despite having six centre backs at the club we ended up with only one to go into the game against Brighton. With Clark and Fernandez getting older and rumours saying Schar could be out of the door, a new centre back (and left back) could make us one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Left Back

With Rose and Willems only on loan, a left back is much needed (especially with Ritchie being moved to the wings).

Although Manquillo can play LB, I would prefer to have him on the right side of the defence. Willems is an option if getting back to full fitness on the left but with us playing well under a 4-4-2 it would play him out of position, also people question his defending.

Striker

With Joelinton showing that he’s allergic to scoring, a new striker would be a great help to push us up the league. Since Gayle is showing signs of getting goals, a new striker to partner him up front would be class. A pacy finisher that can create a moment of magic. A bit like A-S-M.

Who?

With the possibility of a takeover we should have some cash to splash, I don’t think going for Coutinho or Kalidou Koulibaly is the best option. We should be going for quantity over quality.

Centre back

If we are going big in the transfer window I would suggest…

Dayot Upamecano ( Leipzig) £30-50m

Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £30-50m

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) £25-50m

Or a cheaper option would be…

James Tarkowski (Burnley) £15-35m

Out of favour Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) £25-40m

Issa Diop (West Ham United) £20-45m

Some other options are Antonio Rudiger, while some rumours say that Man u should get two new centre backs, giving us an option to buy Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Other options are Jan Vertongen, Giorgio Chiellini and Thiago Silva, though we may have to buy quickly because Man u and Everton already interested.

Left back

Some good options would be…

Emerson (Chelsea) £15-35m

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City) £15-35m

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) £10-25m (who has already been linked with us)

Ben Davies (Tottenham) £20-35m

Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £10-25m

Some bigger money moves would be…

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) £40-60m

David Alaba (FC Bayern Munich) £40-60m

Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain) £30-50m

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax) £35-60ml

Here are some good Striker options…

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) £20-35m

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £25-40m

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) £15-35m

Luis Muriel (Atalanta) £20-40m

Krzysztof Piątek (Milan) £30-50m

Andrea Belotti (Torino) £35-55m

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) £ Loan

There are some other positions that we could invest in such as a back-up left back and a back-up striker. Possibly a young central attacking midfielder.

Here are some of my thoughts

Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar)

Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Eberiche Eze (QPR)

Karlan Grant (Huddersfield)

Michael Antonio (West Ham) (Even though he is nearly 30)

Angel Gomes (Man u)

Before we make any signings we should give Matty a new contract, before Udinese snap him up for £zilch.

Who Should we definitely sell / move on?

Christian Atsu

Joelinton (although hard to find a buyer)

Andy Carroll

Paul Dummet

Jacob Murphy

Henri Saivet

I would love it if we can buy at least one of my suggested players. I’ve got my fingers crossed that we don’t buy a “Joelinton”.

Hopefully next season we can do much better in the league.

(Written By Sam Renton age 11)

