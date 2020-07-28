Newcastle United signings to target ahead of 2020/21 Premier League kick-off
Who should be the Newcastle United signings in this summer transfer window?
Who and where should we improve in the transfer market?
Here are a few ideas.
This season our defence has been looking leaky at some points and our attack has had its ups and downs, so I’m already looking at some areas to improve in the summer.
What positions we should invest in ?
There are three positions that I think we need to improve / strengthen
Centre Back
Judging by our end of season crisis at centre back I think we could do with a new young CB.
Despite having six centre backs at the club we ended up with only one to go into the game against Brighton. With Clark and Fernandez getting older and rumours saying Schar could be out of the door, a new centre back (and left back) could make us one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Left Back
With Rose and Willems only on loan, a left back is much needed (especially with Ritchie being moved to the wings).
Although Manquillo can play LB, I would prefer to have him on the right side of the defence. Willems is an option if getting back to full fitness on the left but with us playing well under a 4-4-2 it would play him out of position, also people question his defending.
Striker
With Joelinton showing that he’s allergic to scoring, a new striker would be a great help to push us up the league. Since Gayle is showing signs of getting goals, a new striker to partner him up front would be class. A pacy finisher that can create a moment of magic. A bit like A-S-M.
Who?
With the possibility of a takeover we should have some cash to splash, I don’t think going for Coutinho or Kalidou Koulibaly is the best option. We should be going for quantity over quality.
Centre back
If we are going big in the transfer window I would suggest…
Dayot Upamecano ( Leipzig) £30-50m
Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £30-50m
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) £25-50m
Or a cheaper option would be…
James Tarkowski (Burnley) £15-35m
Out of favour Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) £25-40m
Issa Diop (West Ham United) £20-45m
Some other options are Antonio Rudiger, while some rumours say that Man u should get two new centre backs, giving us an option to buy Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.
Other options are Jan Vertongen, Giorgio Chiellini and Thiago Silva, though we may have to buy quickly because Man u and Everton already interested.
Left back
Some good options would be…
Emerson (Chelsea) £15-35m
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City) £15-35m
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) £10-25m (who has already been linked with us)
Ben Davies (Tottenham) £20-35m
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £10-25m
Some bigger money moves would be…
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) £40-60m
David Alaba (FC Bayern Munich) £40-60m
Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain) £30-50m
Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax) £35-60ml
Here are some good Striker options…
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) £20-35m
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) £25-40m
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) £15-35m
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) £20-40m
Krzysztof Piątek (Milan) £30-50m
Andrea Belotti (Torino) £35-55m
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) £ Loan
There are some other positions that we could invest in such as a back-up left back and a back-up striker. Possibly a young central attacking midfielder.
Here are some of my thoughts
Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar)
Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Eberiche Eze (QPR)
Karlan Grant (Huddersfield)
Michael Antonio (West Ham) (Even though he is nearly 30)
Angel Gomes (Man u)
Before we make any signings we should give Matty a new contract, before Udinese snap him up for £zilch.
Who Should we definitely sell / move on?
Christian Atsu
Joelinton (although hard to find a buyer)
Paul Dummet
Jacob Murphy
Henri Saivet
I would love it if we can buy at least one of my suggested players. I’ve got my fingers crossed that we don’t buy a “Joelinton”.
Hopefully next season we can do much better in the league.
(Written By Sam Renton age 11)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]