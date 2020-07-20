News

Newcastle United remain greatest Premier League promoted team but Sheffield United could be 5th into Europe

Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan remain the greatest ever team promoted to the Premier League.

Keegan arriving at St James Park in February 1992 and worked wonders to save Newcastle from a drop to the third tier.

Then superb management with some great signings (Paul Bracewell, Barry Venison, Robert Lee) to take NUFC up as champions in 1992/93.

Before then producing an astonishing first season in the Premier League, thrilling football to finish third in the Premier League in 1993/94.

Ending the season on 77 points at an average of 1.83 points per game.

On top of that, actually finishing up as top scorers in the PL with 82 goals, whilst conceding only 41, the fifth best defensive record in the PL that season.

BBC Sport have now done a report on the best promoted teams and acknowledged Newcastle United as best ever (scored more goals and conceded less than Nottingham Forest who also got 77 points, in 1994/95).

The likes of Phil Neville embarrassed himself last season when claiming Wolves had become the best ever promoted team. They did well in 2018/19 but nowhere near Keegan’s NUFC, Wolves ending seventh on 57 points, averaging 1.50 points per game.

As things stand, only Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Wolves have qualified for Europe first season up, in the PL era.

Sheffield United come become the fifth to do so.

The Blades are currently eighth on 54 points and if they win their last two games would end up on 60 points, which would be an average of 1.58 points per game. Sixth place still a possibility.

BBC Sport report:

You have to go back to the mid-’90s to find the best of the promoted bunch, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest storming to third-place finishes in successive seasons.

1993-94: Newcastle United: 3rd (77 points, 1.83 ppg)

Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle came third in 1993-94 with a league-high 82 goals, 34 of those scored by Andy Cole, who won the Golden Boot as Peter Beardsley chipped in with 21 of his own.

Newcastle finished 15 points adrift of champions Manchester United and seven behind runners-up Blackburn Rovers, but an entertaining debut season in the Premier League earned Keegan’s side a Uefa Cup spot.

1994-95: Nottingham Forest: 3rd (77 points, 1.83 ppg)

1992-93: Blackburn: 4th (71 points, 1.69 ppg)

2000-01: Ipswich 5th (66 points, 1.74 ppg)

