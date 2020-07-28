News

Newcastle United Player of the Year announced – Right choice?

In an official announcement, the club have announced the Newcastle United Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

A very long season but maybe a quick decision on who should get the accolade?

The club don’t give any details on who decides the identity of the Newcastle United Player of the Year but presumably it must be the first team squad who vote?

For me, there were three candidates for the award, a trio who were head and shoulders above the rest in this campaign.

My three contenders would have been Allan Saint-Maximin, Federico Fernandez and Martin Dubravka.

ASM has been our only real inspiration going forward, Fernandez by far the best defender, whilst Martin Dubravka…has basically kept Newcastle up this season.

The keeper the one unsurprisingly named as the 2019/20 winner.

Sums up this season, Newcastle’s goalkeeper having to make far more saves than any other Premier League keeper.

Mike Ashley was happy to push last season’s winner out of the door, Salomon Rondon directly involved in 18 PL goals – scoring 11 and seven assists.

Hopefully the club’s owner doesn’t do the same with this season’s winner…

Newcastle United official announcement:

Martin Dúbravka has been named as Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year for the 2019/20 campaign.

The popular stopper has again been an ever-present in the Premier League this season, recording 11 clean sheets and making 137 saves – the most of any ‘keeper in the top flight by a comfortable distance.

Dúbravka has played 88 times for Newcastle following his arrival – initially on loan – from Sparta Prague in 2018.

Since making his debut in a man-of-the-match display against Manchester United two weeks after joining, the Slovakian hasn’t missed a game for the Magpies in the Premier League.

“It is a big honour and privilege, because obviously I know the history and what kind of players play for this massive club and achieve this kind of trophy, so I couldn’t be more happy and more delighted,” Dúbravka told UNITED, the club’s official matchday programme.

“It’s a big thing for me. It’s always nice to have this kind of memory, so really I’m so happy.

“I’m pleased that I could be on the pitch in every game, that I was fit and I was able to be there, trying to help my teammates, and I really hope that we can achieve in the next season a higher place in the league, because I think we have the potential. That’s the plan.”

The 31-year-old takes over the accolade from Salomón Rondón, and becomes the sixth different ‘keeper to win the award since its inception in 1975/76 – following in the footsteps of the likes of Shay Given, Tim Krul and Rob Elliot.

The full list of winners is:

1975/76 Alan Gowling

1976/77 Micky Burns

1977/78 Irving Nattrass

1978/79 Peter Withe

1979/80 Alan Shoulder

1980/81 Kevin Carr

1981/82 Mick Martin

1982/83 Kevin Keegan

1983/84 Kevin Keegan

1984/85 Peter Beardsley

1985/86 Peter Beardsley

1986/87 Paul Goddard

1987/88 Paul Gascoigne

1988/89 John Hendrie

1989/90 Mick Quinn

1990/91 John Burridge

1991/92 Gavin Peacock

1992/93 Lee Clark

1993/94 Andy Cole

1994/95 Barry Venison

1995/96 Darren Peacock

1996/97 Steve Watson

1997/98 David Batty

1998/99 Alan Shearer

1999/00 Alan Shearer

2000/01 Shay Given

2001/02 Nobby Solano

2002/03 Alan Shearer

2003/04 Olivier Bernard

2004/05 Shay Given

2005/06 Shay Given

2006/07 Nicky Butt

2007/08 Habib Beye

2008/09 Sébastien Bassong

2009/10 José Enrique

2010/11 Fabricio Coloccini

2011/12 Tim Krul

2012/13 Davide Santon

2013/14 Mike Williamson

2014/15 Daryl Janmaat

2015/16 Rob Elliot

2016/17 Ciaran Clark

2017/18 Jamaal Lascelles

2018/19 Salomón Rondón

2019/20 Martin Dúbravka

