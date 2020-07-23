News

Newcastle United official announcement – Unveils new 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt design

Thursday afternoon has seen the new 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt design unveiled.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing the new kit.

It will be worn for the first time on Sunday 26th July 2020, when Newcastle United host Premier League champions Liverpool.

For ‘only’ £64.99 you can buy the shirt from Mike Ashley on Sunday from 8am.

The club’s announcement was preceded by a leaked image of the new design doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United and PUMA have unveiled the Magpies’ new home kit which will be worn by the club’s men’s, women’s and youth teams during the 2020/21 season.

The new kit will be worn for the very first time on Sunday, 26th July 2020, when Newcastle United host Premier League champions Liverpool in the final match of the current 2019/20 campaign – and it will go on sale to supporters on the same day.

Featuring the club’s famous black and white stripes and using proven dryCELL technology, PUMA has created a design with thinner vertical bands than other recent seasons but has maintained a classic Newcastle United look.

Adult shirts will once again feature the branding of the club’s primary partner, FUN88, after a new long-term partnership deal was announced on Monday.

And the 2020/21 home kit is complete with traditional black shorts and black socks, which have white hoops to the outer side of the leg.

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin said:

“As the supporters will know, me and my kids enjoyed wearing last season’s kit a lot but the new shirt looks great and I am looking forward to wearing it for the very first time on Sunday.

“I hope supporters will enjoy it too and we can be together again in black and white soon.”

How to buy

Supporters will be able to buy the new kit with a free shirt printing offer at nufcdirect.com from 8am on Sunday, 26th July.

Adult home shirt – £64.99

Junior home shirt – £49.99

Home mini kit – £49.99

Home baby kit – £39.99

Stadium store

While matches continue to be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, the stadium store at St. James’ Park will be open between 8am and 2pm on Sunday.

Social distancing measures will be in place and supporters visiting the store are asked to wear a face covering at all times to protect themselves and others.’

