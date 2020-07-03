News

Newcastle United official announcement – Confirms new goalkeeper has signed on 3 year deal

Friday afternoon has seen Newcastle United announce the arrival of a new goalkeeper.

An official club statement saying that Mark Gillespie has agreed a three year deal.

The former NUFC academy player now a free agent after helping Motherwell finish third in the Scottish Premier.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, who has signed a three-year contract at St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old was born in Newcastle and started his career with the Magpies at Academy level before joining Carlisle United in 2008 at the age of 16.

He went on to make 180 appearances for the Cumbrians before moving to Walsall in the summer of 2017.

After a season with the Saddlers, he moved on to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell where he established himself as their number one, helping the Well to finish third last term.

A boyhood Magpies supporter, the tall and agile shot-stopper will provide further competition for Martin Dúbravka and Karl Darlow following the departure of the long-serving Rob Elliot.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle,” said Gillespie. “Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard and now I’m back, and I can’t wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Mark aboard. He was here when he was young and has gone on to do very well.

“He’ll give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck.”​​

A free agent after his two year contract ran out with Motherwell, Mark Gillespie will not be available until the 2020/21 season kicks off.

However, a lot of questions around the goalkeeping department, as whilst Rob Elliot has departed to make room, you feel it must surely be time for Karl Darlow to be looking for regular first team football with only a year left on his current Newcastle deal, especially if potentially Gillespie could demote him to third choice.

Complicating matters further, you have brilliant 23 year old prospect Freddie Woodman having a great season on loan at Swansea, with only one year currently left on his Newcastle contract.

It would be really bad news if it ended up with Newcastle helping to produce a young keeper who then goes on to achieve great things elsewhere.

Always a problem though with goalkeepers, only room for one in your team.

