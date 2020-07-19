News

Newcastle United intended summer transfer window budget made public – Report

The summer transfer window opens in eight days time.

The 2019/20 Premier League season finishing off next Sunday (26 July), with then the next day (Monday 27 July) transfers able to be made.

With confirmation expected soon that Saturday 12 September will be the start of the 2020/21 PL season, that means games kicking off only 47 days after the summer transfer window opens.

With Steve Bruce carrying such ridiculous luck this season, it is clear this NUFC squad will need a serious injection of quality, especially if Bruce remains in charge.

On Sunday, The Mirror have reported that their inside information is that Mike Ashley wants to give Steve Bruce a net spend of £50m this summer.

However, they say that whilst that was Mike Ashley’s intention, Steve Bruce’s understanding is that this is not likely to be the case due to the impact of the virus situation, with the figure less than £50m unless the takeover happens.

The newspaper say that Steve Bruce will this week get prices for how much Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro will cost, as he wants to get them on permanent deals (according to The Mirror).

Steve Bruce has said a number of times that he would like Danny Rose to stay, to the bemusement of Newcastle fans, as Rose has been really poor on loan. Indeed, on the form he has shown, Paul Dummett is a far better defender.

The newspaper claims on Valentino Lazaro are even more bizarre.

Since football restarted, Newcastle have played eight times and Bruce has only started Lazaro once, when he played a weakened team at Man City. In the other seven games, Lazaro has only played 111 minutes in brief sub appearances.

Very strange to claim that Steve Bruce has any interest in buying the Austrian international, especially when in six months he has only been given three PL starts.

The Mirror quoting Steve Bruce:

“I would envisage our budget is not going to be as big as what it was going to be in January before all this started.

“There are big discussions to be had but we are still always trying to go and find another player or two or three or four.

“That’s always going to be my job, will knock on and break down the door because my job is to make sure we are competitive when we start up again.

“It’s a difficult league and just spending money doesn’t guarantee you anything…it’s vitally important that we keep working on that and trying to find a new Allan [Saint-Maximin] or new Almiron, that’s the key to it, the success of bringing people in who improve you.”

Very interesting that Steve Bruce doesn’t mention Joelinton improving the NUFC team…

As for claims of Mike Ashley having wanted to give Bruce a £50m net transfer spend, that takes some believing.

In 2018/19, Ashley allowed Rafa Benitez zero net spend, whilst even last season when Mike Ashley insisted £40m+ was spent on Joelinton, the actual net spend was still just over £3om.

