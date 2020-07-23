News

Newcastle United deadline cut-off date to buy Nabil Bentaleb made public and price tag – Bild

Since arriving in January on loan, Nabil Bentaleb has been named in every one of Steve Bruce’s Premier League matchday squads.

In the six months with Newcastle, the midfielder has played in 11 of the 13 PL games, starting seven and coming off the bench in four.

Newcastle fans astonished that Nabil Bentaleb keeps getting selected despite being so poor during this loan spell.

A bizarre signing in January when Newcastle were desperate for a goalscoring striker, not a central midfielder who was worse than any of the other options already at the club.

Not having scored a single goal (apart from penalties) in club football since 2016, no surprise that he hasn’t contributed a single PL goal or assist for Newcastle. By playing Nabil Bentaleb, Steve Bruce has also dramatically reduced the playing opportunities of both Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff (before his injury).

For Newcastle fans it is a no-brainer not to entertain any thoughts of buying Nabil Bentaleb, Bruce somehow signing a central midfielder even slower than Shelvey. However, very worrying to hear Steve Bruce making clear he does want the player to stay.

After a bust up at Schalke, they are desperate to shift Nabil Bentaleb, he has been frozen out of their Bundesliga plans for the past 15 months, last playing as a sub back in April 2019.

Now in Germany, BILD have revealed that the clock is ticking on Newcastle signing Nabil Bentaleb.

They report that Monday 27 July 2020 is the day when the clause runs out, which allows Newcastle to sign the 25 year old for ‘only’ £9m.

Personally, I wouldn’t take either Nabil Bentaleb or Danny Rose, even on a free. Neither look like they have given it their all for Newcastle and they have played so poorly.

Little wonder Schalke are hoping they can offload Nabil Bentaleb, as BILD also report the midfielder is on £90,000 a week wages, which if matched, would make him Newcastle’s highest paid player.

A huge worry for me that Isaac Hayden (one year left on contract and has wanted to move back down south for ages) will leave and the combined genius of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce will replace him with Nabil Bentaleb. Whilst at the same time treating both Longstaff brothers abysmally, refusing to offer them decent market level contracts, with Matty set to leave this month and surely Sean to follow in the very near future.

