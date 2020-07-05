Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Watch official match highlights here including all 4 goals
It ended Newcastle 2 West Ham 2.
Twice the Hammers took the lead and twice the Magpies levelled it.
Quite a decent first half but the second half faded away, especially once Allan Saint-Maximin left the action.
It only took four minutes for Newcastle to go behind, a shocker for Lascelles who failed to deal with a low cross.
Almiron equalising after a good team move.
Soucek putting the visitors back in front midway through the second half, only for a minute later Shelvey to drive forward and score a well taken goal.
Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Almiron 17, Shelvey 67
West Ham:
Antonio 4, Soucek 65
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)
Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)
Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)
Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)
Referee: Craig Pawson
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff
Crowd: 00,000
