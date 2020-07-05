Videos

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Watch official match highlights here including all 4 goals

It ended Newcastle 2 West Ham 2.

Twice the Hammers took the lead and twice the Magpies levelled it.

Quite a decent first half but the second half faded away, especially once Allan Saint-Maximin left the action.

It only took four minutes for Newcastle to go behind, a shocker for Lascelles who failed to deal with a low cross.

Almiron equalising after a good team move.

Soucek putting the visitors back in front midway through the second half, only for a minute later Shelvey to drive forward and score a well taken goal.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

