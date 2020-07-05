Opinion

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Match ratings and comments

The visitors twice taking the lead, only for Almiron and Shelvey to come up with the equalisers.

Jamie taking up the challenge and covering a few other minor matters on the way…

Not harsh criticism to say that we were going through the motions today. However, it was not a dead rubber by any stretch as West Ham kept the game honest and they still have got it all to play for.

But really, NUFC were never out of 2nd or 3rd gear.

Played in hot and blustery conditions, the intensity just wasn’t there and as there are no backsides on site either, there was nothing to stoke the fire in the bellies.

Catastrophic start on four minutes where Lascelles’ flip flops got stuck under his feet and let a ball from wide skid straight to Antonio, who smashed in from six yards.

As it happens, this was very like the goal we got against Sheff Utd recently but medicine served back to us this time.

Brucey Bacon started with a strong team and the way ASM and Miggy are playing you always think we will get a chance.

Cue a fantastic team goal, played from back to front, ASM to Krafth who slid a perfect ball across goal for Miggy to net yet again. For someone who couldn’t hit a cow’s a.se with a banjo not that long ago, it all seems in the distant past.

Declan Rice has been crowed about and the commentary was cringeworthy, but he did play well and was keeping them ticking.

We could have had a penalty when a Jonjo blooter hit a West Ham man on the arm but deemed ball to arm. Seen some weird handball decisions given recently but nowt for us here from VAR.

Joelinton was having in truth a stinker, but the rest of the team were not exactly firing on all cylinders either, hard to get motivated? Maybe.

If Rice was playing well for them, Shelvey was possibly our best player although a lot of corners were just floated in lazily – but his passing and also finish for a second equaliser was excellent.

That came only 60 seconds or so after West ‘am had took the lead again after a scruffy goal from a very decent Soucek.

After that it was strolling around from the lads, a few subs and very little action from a black and white perspective.

Another game undefeated since ‘Project restart’ in front of the invisible man and his mates.

Another week passes by where the takeover still hasn’t gone through.

Hurry up and get this season boxed off and the takeover done.

Marks out of 10:

6 Dubravka (not his fault for either goal)

6.5 Krafth (good assist, played a part in the game)

4.5 Lascelles (disaster start, got better though)

6 Fernández (better than his partner)

5 Manquillo (struggled at left back against Bowen).

7.5 Shelvey (tidy performance, goal).

5 Hayden (jogging, injured)

6.5 Saint-Maximin (surprised he played. Not his best but he is still class)

7 Almirón (grinning throughout, no pressure on him. Good goal).

4 Joelinton (not a striker, not a winger!)

5 Gayle (better option than Joelinton, but that’s not saying much tbf)

Subs

6 Bentaleb (tidy when came on).

6 Lazaro (busy, couldn’t make anything happen).

6.5 Ritchie (got on the ball and tried).

5 Carroll (barely touched the ball).

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

