Opinion

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2020 2.15pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle twice fighting back after going behind.

Jamie Smith:

“Well it’s definitely the season running down now.

“No real pressure on this game and a decent showing, with sloppy defending at both ends evening out for the draw.

“Any chat of Europe probably should end today as we needed to win all games other than the near impossible v the top two in my opinion.

“If the post lockdown pattern continues, then by my reckoning a fine win at Bournemouth then a muted home draw against the claret and blues should be followed by being comfortably beaten by Man City.

“Liverpool v Villa about to start and if the home side wins I think that makes us mathematically safe. Celebration time indeed.”

Ben Cooper:

“Reasonable end of season stroll in the SJP sunshine.

“United looked all beach towel for the first ten minutes, especially skipper Lascelles whose rick gifted the Hammers an early opener.

“After that it was pretty even.

“Miggy equalised and second half goals from a shocked West Ham midfielder and then JonJo Shelvey made it a point each and that was all, fair enough.

“United again attacked with some flair and will think that if they had tried, could have scored a boatload against an awful defence.

“West Ham will probably think that if they had really gone for it they could have won against a team that look like they have their feet up a little bit.”

David Punton:

“Not a bad point overall.

“Both sides came into the game buoyed by wins, with West Ham’s last gasp heroics against Chelsea a massive confidence boost for them.

“Maybe Newcastle could have done a bit today to force victory. Goals from midfielders covering for a frontline firing blanks.

“The day we get a proper, ruthless centre forward is a long time coming.

“But we won’t get greedy. It’s been a decent haul points since restart. Safe mathematically if Liverpool beat Villa.

“Astounding given what we all thought would happened under Steve Bruce.”

Jamie Swan:

“Flip flop time. Safe, with little urgency or anything to play for apart from pride against a team who were desperate for points.

“To come back from conceding the way we did after a catastrophic start with a great team goal was the highlight.

“Still unbeaten in front of zero supporters in the PL. Shelvey was decent as was Miggy.”

Steve Hickey:

“Probably a fair result and I’m not unhappy with a point.

“A case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ and you know what, I predicted it.

“We are inconsistent and that’s the sign of an average team rather than a good one.

“I always want to win but if there is some consolation, the potential new owners will see the reality of our limitations and what needs changing.

“It’s also nice to know we are safe whatever the result.

“Some fringe players are settling in well and pleasantly surprise me.

“If ever a takeover is needed it’s this one, otherwise Mike Ashley might cash in on some of our better players and reinvent his familiar strategy, maybe this time without promising cheap replacements.”

Brian Standen:

“Entertaining end of season offering

“Couple of good responses to going behind, and two goals of quality!

“Player wise nothing outstanding although Emil Krafth again impressed at right back.

“Quieter from ASM Today but he deserves a rest, whole team looked jaded last 20 minutes.

“Mathematically safe and surely the time for the takeover to be finalised.”

Nat Seaton:

“Did well to come back from behind twice to get a point.

“First half was ok but second half was a disappointing watch.

“Didn’t do enough to win the game, we move on to Man City…”

Paul Patterson:

“Proof, if any more was needed, that Bruce is ‘obliged’ to play Joelinton.

“What will it take to get Carroll AND Gayle up top?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

