Videos

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Watch official match highlights here including all 4 goals and near misses

It ended Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3.

An incident packed game which saw Jose Mourinho record his first ever Premier League win at St James Park.

Son setting them on their way with a 27th minute strike.

On 56 minutes United were back in it, Matt Ritchie with a rocket of an equaliser that arrowed into the top corner.

However, only a couple of minutes later Spurs were back in front, a poorly defended header from Kane.

United had their moments but in the final minute, it was two for Harry Kane and three for Tottenham.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

