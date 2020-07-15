Opinion

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s defeat

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3 – Wednesday 15 July 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle falling behind in the first half to a well taken Son goal, Richie then scoring the best goal of the game, before a Kane double took the three points.

Jamie Smith:

“This is one of those games where you realise how much Jamaal Lascelles brings to the team in terms of leadership and organisation

“As the defence without him looks like the b.stard offspring of Ossie Ardiles’ Newcastle and Alan Pardew’s Newcastle.

“3-1 probably flattered Spurs but their goals were all poorly dealt with and top teams take advantage when you let them have free shots.

“Schar in particular has been appalling since coming back into the side and the team has clearly just rapped the season in since West Ham.

“Hurry up and end.”

Ben Cooper:

“United sank to a third consecutive loss as goals from Harry Kane and Son gave Jose Mourinho his first league victory at SJP.

“A Matt Ritchie scorcher had given NUFC a second half equaliser but a mixture of poor defending and quality opposition meant the Toon were not able to capitalise on that leveller and a better attacking performance.

“I thought NUFC played pretty well considering it was end of season and would have got something out of the game if they could shoot.

“And defend.”

Dave Punton:

“There was much talk in the build up to this game about Mourinho’s St James’ Park hoodoo. Well, Brucie has seen to that one.

“A great strike from Matt Ritchie gave us a foothold but we felt like paupers against this lot and tactically, again, it wasn’t that great.

“They’ve got Harry Kane. We haven’t.

“The dead rubber has been deeply unenjoyable since safety was secured.

“It has exposed the depth in the squad for sure as the fixtures piled up.

“It does feel like a minor miracle Bruce has kept us up, maybe we do need to cheer that fact?”

Jamie Swan:

“Hopefully not a nail in the coffin for Bruce’s bid for Manager of the Year.

“Finishing the season in mankinis, flip flops and pints of mojitos and probably with a full house of defeats.

“Plenty of chances created, brilliant goal from Ritchie, but at the end of the day sloppy sh.te-a.sed play has seen us get beat off Jose at SJP in PL for the first ever time.

“Now bacon butties under the Saudis.

“Night.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Disappointing performance in all.

“Really dipped after the second Spurs goal.

“Again too open at the back.

“What has happened to Schar in recent weeks?”

Steve Hickey:

“Another sickener, another reality check, a clear indication that we are a bottom to mid table premiership team who could implode next season.

“The result of the match wasn’t really important for us but you could argue, is it ever under this ownership?

“We are simply making the numbers up and always will be until attitude changes at the top.

“It’s all of nothing for me when it comes to the takeover.

“I’ve been loyal all my life but I often wonder whether it’s all worth it.”

Brian Standen:

“Again, entertaining end of season offering.

“Plenty chances both ends and quality goals, in all honesty we were unlucky as plenty chances came our way.

“Played pretty well and a lot of promise and did not deserve to lose

“Not much more to say other than I hope for once Richard Keys is speaking with substance.”

Nat Seaton:

“The game had a definite end of season feel to it and although we played better than the previous 3 games we didn’t defend well enough to avoid getting beaten once again.

“Nothing much on show to get excited about for next season…”

Paul Patterson:

“At 1-2 down, Gayle (our goal scorer) is brought off for Joelinton?

“Can anyone explain?

“That was the time to play BOTH Steve.

“And how did Bentaleb stay on for 84 minutes? He was awful.

“Matt Longstaff has no future at this club under Bruce and his man management is shocking.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ritchie 56

Tottenham:

Son 27, Kane 60, 90

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 47% (51%) Newcastle 53% (49%)

Total shots were Tottenham 8 (4) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Tottenham 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin (Lazaro 55), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Matty Longstaff 86), Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle (Joelinton 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Manquillo, Atsu, T. Allan, J. Young.

Crowd: 00,000

