Opinion

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3.

Newcastle United taking a surprising but welcome lead after only 25 seconds but all a bit grim after that dramatic opening.

Jurgen Klopp having left five of his big guns out of the starting eleven but still the outcome was so predictable as Steve Bruce tried to defend for 89 minutes 35 seconds (plus added time).

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 5

Disappointing end to the campaign for our player of the season.

Van Djik’s header was tricky but lacked pace, he could have done better on the second goal also.

Fernandez – 7

Picked up a silly yellow card but apart from that, one of the better players in black and white.

Rose – 5

Overall, Rose has done enough to be signed permanently since his January move, but he struggles to operate as a centre back as shown in the last two games.

Manquillo – 6

Provided energy down the right but lacked the attacking spark he can often provide.

Lazaro – 4

Disappointing display from the on-loan wing-back.

Gave the ball away too easily at times and struggled to stop Liverpool’s flow down his side. Not done enough to be signed permanently but maybe the lack of starts has caused that.

Ritchie – 6

He battled as hard as ever, but the quality of his delivery was inconsistent. Understandably, he struggled to get over the halfway line as much as normal.

Shelvey – 6

Provided the one true moment of quality with his assist for the goal but apart from that he failed to create any further chances.

Bentaleb – 3

Poor display from a player who has been inconsistent since the restart, a near catastrophic backpass in the first half came close to gifting Liverpool a goal.

Almiron – 5

Not one of his best games in a Newcastle shirt but he did at least provide some energy and work rate in the first half.

Saint-Maximin – 6

Unfortunately his game was cut short at half time, but before he showed glimmers of brilliance, looked like the only United player to worry the Liverpool backline.

Gayle – 7

Took his goal well and worked hard, but up against Van Djik and Gomez, he was always going to be in for a tough afternoon.

Substitutes:

Joelinton – 4

Sean Longstaff – 6

Carroll – 5

Hayden – 5

Watts – 5

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

