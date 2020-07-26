Opinion

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A dream start for Newcastle as it took Gayle only 25 seconds to score, then Liverpool dominated pretty much every second after that.

Ben Cooper:

“Liverpool strolled to three points as copycat goals from Origi and Mane proved too good for United.

“NUFC dominated the first 30 seconds and a cool finish from Dwight Gayle put us one up but it didn’t last.

“It was all Liverpool after that.

“Before the game Steve Bruce said that the Toon players had the chance to compare themselves to the best today.

“Well now they will know that not a single one of them would get into Liverpool’s squad.”

Jamie Smith:

“Absolute struggle to care.

“Not embarrassed and that’s the best you can realistically hope for against Liverpool at the minute.

“Thanks to Tottenham for drawing with Palace to ensure we hang on to the giddy heights of 13th place.

“I can actually say with a bit of confidence that we won’t be so middling again next year though.

“We’re either taken over and aiming higher, or bang in massive trouble.

“Now for a few weeks of waiting for the takeover to not happen without the distraction of shoddy performances.”

Jamie Swan:

“A rubbish end to a rubbish season.

“Only one team in the game and we chased shadows.

“I feel completely numb to it all and until the takeover happens it’ll be ‘meh.

“Hopefully PIF get the nod and our new Saudi overlords parade Ashley’s head on a spike sometime soon.

“Last game of the Michael Ashley ‘era’. The glory days.”

Brian Standen:

“Well typical I missed the start, but to be truthful I am pleased this season is over!

“No spectators means no sport!

“Not much to say except a half paced Liverpool dominated possession as expected and won comfortably.

“We can look on and hope this takeover saga ends this week!

“Happy summer everyone.”

Billy Miller:

“It’s official then. By every pundit’s barometer, Rafa is a better manager than Steve Bruce. Who would have thought it?

“I did think before the game that Liverpool might play all the kids. I felt the symbolism of 96 points and the 96 of Hillsborough might be tempting for Klopp but despite a slightly weakened team Liverpool got the result that they deserved.

“Scoring after 25 seconds I wondered if we’d end the season with a flourish but the better team won in the end.

“I’m not a religious man but I’ll be praying for a takeover announcement next week. I beseech all Newcastle fans to join me.

“Relegation next year if not.”

Dave Punton:

“The crimson tide arrived eventually. As expected against a club on a different planet to us.

“The defeat brings the curtain down on a season where pundits would have you believe it has been incredible, but most fans thinks it’s been largely poor and some good fortune has aided our premier league survival. Credit to the players for keeping us up though.

“Gayle was the scorer of the fastest goal on a final day, certainly one for the pub quizzers.

“The other eye watering stat was 25% possession at home. Ouch.

“We now await a summer of change? Or more of the same old claptrap?

See you all in September.”

Anthony Stafford:

“Surprise lead then usual NUFC Steve Bruce fare.

“Poor in giving the ball away and no idea how to pass to each other.

“As pointed out, the gulf between the 2 teams is massive.

“Very lucky we got the job done early because we wouldn’t have beaten Liverpool today.

“Now Mr Masters about that takeover, what’s your excuse this 16th week…??”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“We looked finished a few weeks ago and hopefully that means we come back fresher than others but the last few games were awful and today no different.

“Thank god this season is over, we may have finished in the same position as last season but it has felt far more of a strain as a supporter.

“This takeover has to happen. If not we are in dire trouble.”

Nat Seaton:

“Even with a goal start we couldn’t get a result!

“An end of season feel to the game to end a strange season where we have not managed to beat last season’s points tally but I’d say we’ve done well to stay in the Premier League with the team/squad that we have.

“Roll on the 2020/21 season with hopefully all change off the pitch putting smiles on our faces…”

Paul Patterson:

“Well, this elongated season has finally been put out of it’s misery.

“Now, we have either a takeover announcement or the continuation of this charade.

“As things stand, nobody can be confident of the latter.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

