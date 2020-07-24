Opinion

New 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt a lazy direct copy from Puma Championship club design?

Thursday afternoon saw the 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt design unveiled.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing the new kit.

The new kit to be worn for the first time on Sunday when Newcastle United host Liverpool.

For ‘only’ £64.99 Mike Ashley will sell you the new shirt as from 8am Sunday at the club shop

The club’s announcement of the 2020/21 Newcastle United home shirt included this:

‘Featuring the club’s famous black and white stripes and using proven dryCELL technology, PUMA has created a design with thinner vertical bands than other recent seasons but has maintained a classic Newcastle United look.’

So exactly how long did the PUMA design team spend on creating this new unique Newcastle United look…?

Well maybe they got a ‘little’ bit of inspiration from this one…?

This is the shirt that West Brom, another PUMA club, have worn during their 2019/20 promotion season.

To my untrained eye there looks very little difference, if at all.

On the back of this week’s promotion confirmation, West Brom have immediately launched their own new 2020/21 kit:

We’re loving our #NewStripes and after a record first day of sales, it looks like you are too! 😍 Get your 2020/21 @premierleague home kit online ➡️ https://t.co/FwjY1UwUjt 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6gaYJAFgLs — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 24, 2020

Whatever happens, in 12 months time I can just imagine the reaction if a copy of this monstrosity was adapted for NUFC…

