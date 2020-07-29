Opinion

Most Valuable World Football Brands 2020 – Remarkable how high Newcastle United feature in new report

A new report has been released, detailing the ‘Most Valuable World Football Brands 2020’.

Newcastle United named in the latest list of World Football Clubs with highest Brand Value figures released today.

The Brand Finance Football 50 is an annual study conducted by the leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, ‘Brand Finance’.

Various criteria is used to determine which clubs around the world command the most valuable and powerful brands.

Brand value is the cost that a third party would have to pay to license the use of a brand.

The analysis of brand strength benchmarks risk, strength, longevity and future potential of the brand, relative to competitors.

The financial factors taken into account are revenue mix and growth, plus football specific measurements such as squad value, club heritage, kickdex data, UEFA coefficient ranking and the average attendance, amongst others.

Newcastle were 22nd highest in the 2015 report at the end of the 2014/15 season.

However, they fell to 32nd highest in the 2016 report when relegated at the end of the 2015/16 season.

After promotion, the 2017 report saw NUFC return to 22nd place, where they had been before relegation.

Then in 2018 Premier League safety helped NUFC to retain 22nd place, although not improve on it.

Whilst in 2019, Newcastle rose three places to 19th before Rafa Benitez was sacked.

Now in 2020, the new Brand Finance report sees Newcastle drop one place to 20th.

Quite remarkable that despite Mike Ashley, Newcastle United still rate so high.

However, yet again the fans and the Premier League TV money are the only factors putting the club so high in this Brand Value list.

For the club to really progress, ambition is desperately needed.

The power of the Premier League is still showing as pretty overwhelming, with six in the top ten.

You then have another four including Newcastle United making up positions 11-20, meaning the Premier League make up half the top 20.

The reality of course is that instead of progressing Newcastle under Mike Ashley are treading water at best, evidenced by the fact that Everton remain ahead of NUFC and that Leicester and Wolves have overtaken the Magpies in this new 2020 report.

As always, the massive potential is there with Newcastle United, waiting to be unleashed.

Now if only we had ambitious new owners desperate to replace Mike Ashley…

