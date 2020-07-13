News

Mike Ashley emails Newcastle season ticket holders – Asks take credit not refund to help ‘adjusting’ to virus situation

Mike Ashley has finally said when Newcastle United season ticket holders can get a refund for the five unused games of their 2019/20 season tickets.

The NUFC owner authorising an email to be at last sent out to fans, detailing the refund process.

Newcastle United season ticket holders have been given an 11 day deadline to ask for a refund, with 5pm on Friday 24 July the cut-off point.

In the email, Mike Ashley has asked for fans to take a credit instead of a refund to ‘assist the club in adjusting to the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic.’

If by any chance you would still prefer a refund despite Mike Ashley tugging at your heartstrings…fans are advised refunds won’t start being processed until Monday 27 July and then it will take up to 30 days.

With the club taking full payment by direct debit for 2019/20 season tickets from some fans as early as March 2019, it will mean they will finally get a refund some 17 months after their original payment.

The email says that phone calls to the ticket office will not be answered…most of them still on furlough? With only the option of sending an email instead.

Presumably, if you don’t ask for a refund by Friday 24 July, you will only be eligible for a credit to spend on future tickets.

Email sent by Mike Ashley / Newcastle United to season ticket holders on Monday 13 July 2020:

2019/20 Season Ticket Holder Refunds

Newcastle United has confirmed that 2019/20 season ticket holders and seasonal hospitality members can now apply for a pro-rata refund or equivalent account credit in respect of the remaining behind-closed-doors fixtures for this season. This will not include additional half-season tickets which were redeemed free of charge.

Your account credit/refund amount will be worked out as: the amount you paid for your season ticket, divided by 19 matches, times by the five games held behind closed doors. Please note that booking fees are non-refundable.

What is an account credit?

An account credit will ensure any relevant balance is retained by supporters in their Newcastle United ticket account.

This can be used as a payment towards the cost of future season tickets, future single match tickets or hospitality. Account credit is valid for 24 months from the date of issue. Please see terms and conditions here.

It will also assist the club in adjusting to the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you wish to apply for Account credit, please click the link below.

Refunds

2019/20 Season Ticket Holders who would like to request a pro-rata refund for the remaining behind-closed-doors fixtures for this season should click the button below.

(When you click that refund button you get the following screen)

When can I apply?

Supporters can request a pro-rata refund from today and the window will be open until Friday 24 July at 5pm.

If I request a refund when will I receive it?

We will begin processing refunds from Monday 27th July. Supporters will receive their refund directly into their bank account within 30 days of this date.

Contacting the Box Office

The Box Office is very busy. To help speed up your refund or credit request please follow the instructions above.

We are currently unable to accept incoming calls but if you have an urgent enquiry please email [email protected] and we will respond as soon as we can. Please quote your supporter number in all email correspondence.

We will advise supporters when we can open the phone lines to assist supporters who require assistance.

The club thanks all ticket holders for their patience.

Refunds for 2020/21 season tickets

As we await clarification on the return of crowds to St. James’ Park, we will not, at this time, be issuing refunds to supporters on long-term price-freeze deals who have already paid for their 2020/21 season ticket in full or have made part payment through monthly Direct Debits.

Direct Debit payment schedules for these supporters, which enable them to secure their seat for significantly less than the general sale price, will continue.

The position will be reviewed when further information is known about supporter access for the 2020/21 season.

Can I use my account credit to buy tickets for 2020/21?

Yes but only once we have more information about the return of crowds to St. James’ Park. We will let supporters know about the process of renewing their one-year season tickets or buying a new season ticket using their account credit.

