Michael Owen gives Newcastle United a two goal start on Wednesday at Manchester City but…

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to Wednesday’s match at the Etihad.

Many people may be surprised at the respective form of the two teams going into this game.

If you ignore the embarrassing walkover Steve Bruce and his players gave Manchester City in the FA Cup, it is a very different story in the Premier League.

Newcastle have won three and drawn three, unbeaten in their last six Premier League games.

Manchester City have won three of their six PL matches scoring 12 goals without reply (Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley) but actually lost the other three!

Losing 2-0 to Man Utd, 4-0 to Liverpool and 1-0 to Southampton.

Amazingly, Man City have already lost nine Premier League games of the 33 played, Newcastle only losing three more.

Guardiola’s players continue to dominate possession and create loads of chances but don’t always take advantage, the last two matches summing up how in and out their goalscoring form is, though if they get the lead it does normally spell a heavy defeat.

In Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton, Man City had 74% possession, 26 shots, only six on target though, with 13 corners – yet couldn’t manage a single goal.

Yet against champions Liverpool, Man City had only 47% possession, 14 shots with six of them on target and three corners, yet the scoreline says they hammered the scousers 4-0.

Michael Owen thinks Newcastle can still get a top half finish but doesn’t see much chance of them getting any points to help that cause on Wednesday, instead predicting a reaction from Man City to that Southampton defeat.

With Steve Bruce already saying Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are out injured and Allan Saint-Maximin won’t start, it looks an increasingly tough match.

So much so that Michael Owen is tipping Man City to win by at least three goals, with his betting tip to take City to win with a -2 goals handicap.

You can get odds of 30/1 on a Newcastle win but only the foolish and the brave will be taking that on…

Michael Owen talking to Betvictor:

“Manchester City came crashing down to earth with a bang following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

“They gave Liverpool a hiding on Thursday and then followed up with a chastening defeat to Southampton.

“Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and are looking like beating their points total of last season while securing a top-half finish along the way.

“United are another team with very little, other than pride, to play for.

“Whereas City are still involved in both the FA Cup and Champions League and I think this could well mean we’ll see a reaction from Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad.

“Tip is to back Manchester City with -2 goals handicap.”

