Michael Chopra calls out pundits on ridiculous over the top Steve Bruce comments – Perfect response

The whistle has blown on the first (and hopefully only) Steve Bruce season at Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach somehow stumbling to Premier League safety despite pretty much every stat pointing to the relegation zone.

Huge helpings of luck seeing United pick up points in so many games where they didn’t deserve them, clueless over the top negative tactics in the vast majority of matches making it a very difficult watch.

This all played out to a backdrop of integrity free ranks of pundits and journalists taunting the Newcastle fans for pointing out how lucky and boring Steve Bruce had been.

When the stats were looking on their side, the pundits and journalists saying getting more points would ‘prove’ that Steve Bruce had done ‘better’ than Rafa Benitez. Totally ignoring the lack of support Mike Ashley had given the Spaniard.

A shocking end to the season though has stunned the journalists and pundits into silence, Steve Bruce winning only four of his final twenty Premier League matches.

NUFC fan and former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra summing it up perfectly via his Twitter account:

“Wonder if the pundits will mention that bruce never got more points than Rafa tonight

“Less points

“More goals conceded

“Less goals scored

“#bruceout #nufc #ashleyout”

In 2018/19 Newcastle got 45 points, scored 42 goals, conceded 48 and had a goal difference of -6.

In 2019/20 Newcastle have 44 points, scored 38 goals, conceded 58 and a GD of -20.

We would never have heard the last of it if Steve Bruce had fluked one more point than Rafa’s not exactly brilliant points total. However, total silence now that Bruce has managed less on all stats.

We all know that nothing will really change until Mike Ashley leaves BUT Steve Bruce is most definitely part of the problem, not part of the solution.

You have to go back to 1997/98 to find a PL season when Newcastle scored less goals than this Steve Bruce one.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

